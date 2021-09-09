757Teamz picks: Hampton, Woodside eager for Peninsula District clash in season opener.

Woodside quarterback Tayvon Tyler, right, is chased by Warwick's Kenyon Thorne at Todd Stadium on March 16, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The idea of No. 9 Hampton and No. 14 Woodside opening against each other wouldn’t normally be appealing to either. But, since neither Peninsula District power has played yet because of COVID-19 protocols, their season opener at noon Saturday at Todd Stadium can’t get here soon enough.

“I know (Woodside) is ready to play, and we’re ready to play because we want to play all the games we can,” Hampton coach Mike Smith said.

Added Woodside coach Danny Dodson: “I think we’re both in the same situation and will have had about the same number of practices, so hopefully we’ll be prepared and be able to do something good.”

The Crabbers will have revenge on their minds after their 13-12 loss in March marked their fourth to Woodside by five points or fewer in the past five seasons. Tayvon Tyler, whose 25-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining gave the Wolverines the victory, is back at quarterback in their Wing-T.

“He’s more confident and I have more confidence in him,” Dodson said of the 6-2, 190-pound junior.

Smith will start sophomore Khaioz Watford at quarterback if he’s healthy, but senior and All-Tidewater selection Marcus Triggs will be a key at running back and linebacker.

“How prepared will we be? I think we’ll be OK,” Smith said. “We just want to play.”

Larry: Hampton 34-21. Marty: Hampton 20-14.

Friday

757Teamz Top 15

No. 1 Oscar Smith at Grassfield, 7 p.m.

Larry: Oscar Smith 56-7. Marty: Oscar Smith 52-6.

Kempsville at No. 3 Green Run, 7 p.m.

Larry: Green Run 47-20. Marty: Green Run 42-6.

No. 4 Maury at New Bern (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Larry: Maury 34-21. Marty: Maury 27-26.

No. 5 Ocean Lakes at Landstown: Postponed because of COVID protocols.

No. 12 Indian River at No. 6 King’s Fork: Postponed due to COVID protocols.

No. 7 Lake Taylor at Currituck County (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Larry: Lake Taylor 38-14. Marty: Lake Taylor 31-7.

Grafton vs. No. 8 Lafayette at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Lafayette 41-6. Marty: Lafayette 56-0.

Hickory at No. 10 Deep Creek, 7 p.m.

Larry: Deep Creek 35-13. Marty: Deep Creek 42-14.

No. 11 Salem at Tallwood, 7 p.m.

Larry: Salem 28-20. Marty: Salem 21-13.

Nansemond River at No. 13 Western Branch, 7 p.m.

Larry: Western Branch 34-27. Marty: Western Branch 21-13.

No. 14 Warhill vs. Tabb at Bailey Field, 7 p.m.

Larry: Warhill 28-14. Marty: Warhill 28-13.

Bay Rivers District

Bruton at New Kent, 7 p.m.

Larry: New Kent 27-13. Marty: New Kent 31-7.

Jamestown at Smithfield: Postponed because of COVID protocols.

Beach District

Bayside at Cox, 7 p.m.

Larry: Bayside 33-13. Marty: Bayside 21-19.

First Colonial at Princess Anne, 7 p.m.

Larry: First Colonial 14-13. Marty: Princess Anne 14-13.

Peninsula District

Gloucester vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Bethel 14-13. Marty: Bethel 21-6.

Menchville vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Menchville 34-13. Marty: Menchville 42-0.

Non-district

Manor at Great Bridge, 7 p.m.

Larry: Manor 34-27. Marty: Manor 35-34.

Norcom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Larry: Hopewell 34-14. Marty: Hopewell 28-6.

Norview at Holmes (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Larry: Holmes 27-23. Marty: Norview 14-13.

Private schools

Catholic at Norfolk Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Christchurch at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.

Norfolk Christian at Atlantic Shores, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Peninsula District

Heritage vs. Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium: Moved to Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. because of COVID protocols.

Non-district

Booker T. Washington at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Larry: Booker T. Washington 33-20. Marty: Booker T. Washington 28-21.

Private schools

Southampton Academy at Virginia Episcopal, 2 p.m.

Broadwater Academy at Greenbrier Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Last week

Marty O’Brien: 10-4 last week, 23-9 overall (71.9%)

Larry Rubama: 9-5 last week, 22-10 overall (68.8%)