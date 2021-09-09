CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Television Awards: The most retro – and brilliant – red carpet looks you’ve probably forgotten about

By Katie Wright
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk9AS_0br3kqi700

It’s the National Television Awards tonight –  when the stars of the small screen gather at a glittering ceremony held at London’s O2 Arena to find out if they’ll be taking home a coveted gong.

One of the biggest nights in the British showbiz calendar, the NTAs always attracts a slew of actors, presenters and assorted celebrity guests who hit the red carpet to show off their outfits, and the event has brought us some fabulous fashion moments over the years…

Martine McCutchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSfLw_0br3kqi700

Martine McCutcheon proved that it always pays to keep it classic – the lipstick red gown with sheer cap sleeves she wore in 1998, back when she starred in  EastEnders as Tiffany, still looks fashionable today.

Caprice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMN68_0br3kqi700

The same can’t be said for model Caprice, who seemed to be attempting a Geri Halliwell moment, also in 1998, with this ill-fitting satin union flag column dress.

Cat Deeley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbUXf_0br3kqi700

Presenter Cat Deeley brought boho vibes to the red carpet in 2003 with her strappy printed slip dress accessorised with a stack of bangles and a clutch bag.

Gemma Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLh83_0br3kqi700

Remember in the mid-Noughties when tweed tailoring was suddenly all the rage? Gemma Atkinson’s cropped trouser suit, camisole and peep toe heels were the height of fashion in 2005, when she played Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks.

Rachel Stevens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIEnA_0br3kqi700

Another huge Noughties trend, Herve Leger bandage dresses were a celeb favourite, as seen on S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens at the 2008 NTAs.

Amanda Holden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqfeU_0br3kqi700

A regular at the NTAs, actor turned talent show judge Amanda Holden looked stunning at the 2010 ceremony in a strapless white gown by Ralph & Russo.

Spencer Matthews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fQOz_0br3kqi700

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews donned a midnight blue tux for the 2014 NTAs, accessorising his suit with some very snazzy leopard print shoes.

Rochelle Humes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnq8k_0br3kqi700

Looking ultra-glamorous while cradling her baby bump, The Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes chose an embellished off-the-shoulder navy gown with cape sleeves in 2017.

Fearne Cotton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iVRR_0br3kqi700

Opting for a tailored look in 2018, presenter Fearne Cotton teamed her Seventies-inspired suit with red high heels.

Holly Willoughby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aphNZ_0br3kqi700

Always one of the best-dressed celebs at the NTAs, Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops last year in a pink satin princess dress with a huge tulle underskirt.

