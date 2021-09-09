New Orleans Operator On The Run To Avoid Arrest For Hanging Up On Callers

It’s been a long-running joke, if not a belief, that government workers are coddled and shiftless.

But Precious Stephens’ reluctance to do her government job may have put people’s lives at risk.

Last week, the New Orleans Police Department announced that detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Stephens, who is accused of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

Her alleged crime? She was a 911 operator and repeatedly hung up on callers, or failed to record their information or relay the calls to other dispatchers.

The 911 system’s administrators looked into the 25-year-old’s actions after noticing problems with calls she fielded on two shifts in mid-August. She was fired once they saw the results of the audit.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt because of her actions.

She remains on the lam as of Thursday. But she faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Writing about Stephens’ case at BearingArms.com, columnist Tom Knighton argued her behavior illustrates the purpose of the Second Amendment.

“Most emergency services operators are dedicated individuals who are proud of the role they play in helping keep people safe. I’ve known more than a few in my lifetime and they’ve all been that way. But I somehow doubt Stephens is the only one,” Knighton wrote.

“I suspect many more are just simply fired for what they’ve done and we never really hear about it. … So why do I have guns? Because even if I do try to call the police, there’s no guarantee that the dispatcher will even record my information.”

