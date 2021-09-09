CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Improved Survival Rates in T-ALL, Investigators Seek Further Improvements Through Immunotherapeutics

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe introduction of targeted therapies and immunotherapeutics may work to improve survival for patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Despite having a previous gap in survival rates, patients with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and those with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) now have comparable survival, although investigators would like to see further improvements through the use of novel therapeutics such as immunotherapy, according to David T. Teachey, MD.

