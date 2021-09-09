CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: This Sport Soft-Shell Jacket From Everlane Is Just $46 Right Now

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
 4 days ago
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Constructed of a 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, recycled nylon fabric, this Sport Soft-Shell Jacket from Everlane truly epitomizes transitional outerwear. Appropriate for on and off the court wear, its versatile, comfortable, stylish and guaranteed to carry you right through into the chillier days that lie ahead. Get it now for just $46.

