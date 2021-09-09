CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

Trial for teen charged in killing of Fedonta 'JB' White pushed to May

By Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 9—The murder trial for a teen accused of fatally shooting Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White at an August 2020 party has been delayed until May. State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Wednesday granted defense attorney Dan Marlowe's request for more time to conduct witness interviews in the case against Estevan Montoya, who is now 18. Marlowe also cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

