Why isn't Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne in the Matrix Resurrections trailer? He says he wasn't 'invited.'

There is no spoon, and in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, there is no Laurence Fishburne. Warner Bros. on Thursday dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the fourth Matrix film, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise. But one actor's absence was felt by fans: Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy. The trailer instead seems to suggest Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may be playing a young Morpheus.