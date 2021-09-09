CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why isn't Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne in the Matrix Resurrections trailer? He says he wasn't 'invited.'

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
There is no spoon, and in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, there is no Laurence Fishburne. Warner Bros. on Thursday dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the fourth Matrix film, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise. But one actor's absence was felt by fans: Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy. The trailer instead seems to suggest Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may be playing a young Morpheus.

