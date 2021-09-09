CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Preparing for Their First Child

In the middle of the 2010s, Jennifer Lawrence was the biggest actress in the world. Although she's intentionally receded from that position in more recent years, it still caused a pretty major stir when she recently revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. The news was broken by People, and she was recently spotted with a baby bump in New York City. Now, many want to know more about Cooke Maroney, her husband of two years.

