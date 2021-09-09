Stevie Nicks Makes First Public Statement on Lindsey Buckingham’s Firing From Fleetwood Mac

In 2018, it was announced that Lindsey Buckingham had been fired from Fleetwood Mac. Months after his departure, Buckingham claimed he didn’t receive the news from his bandmates, but, instead, manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.” Now, more than three years later, Stevie Nicks has made her first public statement addressing the situation. “It’s unfortunate that Lindsey has chosen to tell a revisionist history of what transpired in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks wrote to Rolling Stone. “His version of events is factually inaccurate.”