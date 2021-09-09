CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette Binoche typically great in underdeveloped 'Who You Think I Am'

By Manohla Dargis, New York Times
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliette Binoche moves through the French drama “Who You Think I Am” as if possessed. From moment to moment, her character — an academic with a turbulent inner life — looks tense or wildly happy. Emotion, by turns, lightens and darkens her translucent face, and changes her body, gait and gestures. She laughs, she cries, expands, contracts. At times, she all but floats down the street, buoyed by the love of a younger man. Then again, she may be less high on him, per se, than on how he makes her feel.

