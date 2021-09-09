CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA confirm Japan will not host 2021 Club World Cup; exploring alternatives

By David Pasztor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfirming media reports from earlier this week, FIFA have announced that Japan have indeed dropped out of hosting the Club World Cup, which was supposed to take place December 9-19. The Japanese FA have cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for their decision, with the pandemic’s latest wave still keeping much of the country in a state of emergency, which has been in place since mid-July.

