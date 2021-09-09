MUNA (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers), 'Silk Chiffon'

MUNA has examined themes of gender and sexuality since the trio began making music in 2013. The band's first single for Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, "Silk Chiffon" continues to incorporate these ideas lyrically and visually; the song's video is based on Jamie Babbit's 1999 cult film But I'm a Cheerleader, which mocks the practice of gay conversion therapy. "Silk Chiffon" perfectly complements its video's sapphic, satirical whimsicality with warm, tender lyrics and supporting vocals from Bridgers.