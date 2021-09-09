Big Brother Season 23 Episode 27 Recap: Careful Alyssa, Tantrum Xavier

We're now up to the twenty-sixth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on Tiffany's additional turn at HOH power this season on Big Brother. Tiffany's nominations ruffled some feathers, specifically the men of the Cookout alliance, but Xavier's mini-tantrums came through prominently. While an annoying and tricky rogue move previously to win HOH, Tiffany's decisions reflect the Big Brother path for many who have gone on to win.