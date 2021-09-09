CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 27 Recap: Careful Alyssa, Tantrum Xavier

By Brittney Bender
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

We're now up to the twenty-sixth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 and spoilers are plentiful & heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article on Tiffany's additional turn at HOH power this season on Big Brother. Tiffany's nominations ruffled some feathers, specifically the men of the Cookout alliance, but Xavier's mini-tantrums came through prominently. While an annoying and tricky rogue move previously to win HOH, Tiffany's decisions reflect the Big Brother path for many who have gone on to win.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Reality Tv#Cbs#Hoh#Javascript#Big Brother#Cookout#Jury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Community Policy