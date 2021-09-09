CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Sinister Six Debut In Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Taking Bids Today

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sinister Six is looking like they will assemble in some capacity in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, and collectors and speculators have taken notice in the comics market. The first appearance of the group from Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 has always been a high-priced book, but now it is going through the stratosphere. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.6 copy of the book, one of the six highest graded copies in the world. The price reflects that, as it is currently as of this writing selling for $22,000. Get a look at this Sinister Six book down below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Ditko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinister Six#The Amazing Spider Man#Amazing Spider Man Annual#Heritage Auctions#Cgc Nm#Vulture#Mcu#Spidey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man

Comments / 0

Community Policy