Sinister Six Debut In Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 Taking Bids Today

The Sinister Six is looking like they will assemble in some capacity in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, and collectors and speculators have taken notice in the comics market. The first appearance of the group from Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 has always been a high-priced book, but now it is going through the stratosphere. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.6 copy of the book, one of the six highest graded copies in the world. The price reflects that, as it is currently as of this writing selling for $22,000. Get a look at this Sinister Six book down below.