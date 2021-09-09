North West asks Kim Kardashian why she talks ‘different’ on social media

Kim Kardashian ’s daughter, North West , eight, has questioned why her mother speaks in a “different” way in social media videos compared to every day life.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show fans products she received in a popular beauty subscription box, but was interrupted when North asked her: “Why do you talk different?”

Kardashian asked her daughter: “Why do I talk different from what?” North replied: “From your videos.”

Opposing North’s observation, Kardashian said: “From my videos? I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different. How do I talk different?”

North then mocked the way she thought her mother spoke in her videos, in an over-exaggerated voice. Kardashian’s niece, Penelope Disick, was seen standing towards the side and nodding in agreement with North.

The three then moved on to talking about the makeup North and Penelope were playing with.

North has previously called her mother out for promoting items on social media.

In May, Kardashian took a video of press materials she received for singer Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour , and said: “I can’t wait for her album. You know I love ‘ Driver’s License ’.”

But according to Page Six , North interjected from the background: “You never listen to it.”

Kardashian responded with a laugh and said: “Yes I do. I listen to it all the time.” The mother of four then asked her five-year-old son, Saint, if they listen to the popular hit in the car, and he agreed.

Kardashian made headlines last month after she appeared in a wedding dress at Kanye West’s Donda album listening event in Chicago.

It came after the reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper in February. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.