Usain Bolt rules out athletics comeback but admits he has the ‘itch’

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has ruled out a return to the sport, although he did admit he still has the “itch” to compete.

Bolt, 35, last made an Olympic appearance on the track at the 2016 Rio Games where he completed a hat-trick of 100m gold medals after winning in Beijing and London. He retired after the 2017 World Championships and his world records in the 100m and 200m remain intact.

He told the BBC : “It’s too late. If I was going to come back it would have been to be for this Olympics.

“When I told my coach I was going to retire he sat me down and said ‘when you retire that’s it. I’m not doing any comeback tours, nothing. So make sure you are ready to retire’.

“I remember I went to him in 2019 and said ‘what do you think about coming back for the Olympics?’ And he looked at me and said ‘don’t even start’. So if it’s not my coach, I’m not going to do it, because I believe in him and if he says no, it’s no - but I’ve got that itch though.”

Since hanging up his running shoes, Bolt has taken to football - playing for Central Coast Mariners and participating in the charity event Soccer Aid.

His latest venture sees him leave the world of sport and enter music as he has released a reggae album called Country Yutes with best friend Nugent ‘NJ’ Walker.

Bolt won all he could in athletics and now he has ambitions for one of music’s highest accolades - a Grammy.

He told Daily Beast : “It isn’t just about getting a hit song, it’s getting a song that sells platinum and wins a Grammy. We are putting all of our time into music and aiming to be up there with the very best.”