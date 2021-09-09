Auburndale Fire Fighters Served Lunch by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation. Robert Barrington serves as a lieutenant for the A-shift at Auburndale Fire Department. He and his crew members serve 24-hour shifts in 48-hour intervals. They prepare their meals in their kitchen at the station, but often they do not have the time for a properly cooked meal. Barington mentioned how one of his crew answered 24 calls within one week, leaving little time to cook anything.