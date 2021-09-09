CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Animal Magazine: No Information to Share on Berserk Manga's Future

Sep 9
Cover picture for the articleThe magazine published the 364th chapter of the manga as well, with the statement noting that the chapter is Miura's last work, with members of Miura's Studio Gaga working to finish the manuscript of the chapter. The cover of the issue features an ink sketch by Miura, and is a "memorial" issue to Miura. The issue also contains a special "Messages to Kentarou Miura" booklet and a poster of "famous scenes" from the manga.

