It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 May Be "Our Best in Many Years"

Aside from giving Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito opportunities to flex their artistic muscles so that they return to Paddy's creatively refreshed, the other thing we like about The Gang working on projects that aren't FXX and FX on Hulu's record-setting It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? The things we learn about the upcoming seasons when they hit the trail to do the press junkets for the show or film they're currently committed to. That was the case with Howerton this week, stopping by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the fourth season of A.P. Bio on Peacock. Towards the end of the interview, Seth Meyers asked Howerton if it was difficult still coming up with ideas for a show that's been on for so long. Revealing that the upcoming 15th season will be his first time working in the writers' rooms since Season 12, Howerton described the process as "absolutely brutal" because of the care & concern put into the show not repeating itself. That said, Howerton also threw down the creative gauntlet regarding Season 15, describing it as "probably our best in many years."