Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Red Cross volunteer Don Meyn, of Baton Rouge, stacks crates of comfort kits that will be loaded onto trucks and shipped to nearby emergency shelters in preparation for Hurricane Ida. (Scott Dalton/American Red Cross)

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida make their way north, the damage left behind in Louisiana and Mississippi is becoming clearer. More than 1 million people are without power where temperatures may hit 90 degrees today, homes and businesses are destroyed, cell phone, water and sewer services are down in many areas, roads are damaged or blocked, and many communities remain flooded.

Officials say it could be weeks until power is fully restored and have asked evacuees not to return to their homes until it is safe to do so.

In some areas water is chest high and snakes and alligators have been sighted. Many communities that are still recovering from the devastation of hurricanes Laura and Delta just a year ago are now facing flooded homes yet again along with another lengthy recovery effort.

The American Red Cross and partners are helping people impacted by this devastating storm across Louisiana and Mississippi. Right now, the Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need.

On Aug. 29th, more than 2,500 people sought refuge in some 60 Red Cross and community shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Anyone that needs a safe place to stay should call 211, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for shelter locations.

Some 350 trained Red Cross workers are on the ground now with hundreds more traveling from all over the country to help – including GA volunteers.

For the Red Cross, their work is just beginning. They will be working side-by-side with their partners to help people in need for weeks and months to come.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ida, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

