CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

Mile Square Theatre presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] at Sinatra Park in Hoboken

By Submitted Content
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cast of Mile Square Theatre’s production of 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised].' From left Aaron Parker Fouhey, Andres Robledo, and Dan Domingues. Photo by Gary Spector. Mile Square Theatre (MST) announces its open-air production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]”, opening Thursday September...

hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Entertainment
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy