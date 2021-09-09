Dressed and ready to perform

OWOSSO — Live indoor performances return to the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts this week with the female-dominated comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.”. Set in the 1990s, the play follows five very different bridesmaids hiding in an upstairs bedroom, each trying to escape the wedding reception of a bride of whom — they quickly realize — none is very fond. The show contains adult language and addresses mature topics — child abuse, abortion and sexual assault among them — and may not be suitable for all viewers, according to Director Lyn Freeman.