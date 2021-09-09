Sifu Looks Like a Playable Action Movie

Sifu's all about martial arts and vengeance – that much is evident from trailers released already – but after watching a hands-off demo of the game, it's evident developer Sloclap has made more than just a beat 'em up brawler. People already expected Sloclap to be up to the task after seeing 2017's Absolver, but Sifu is something different. The game appears to have all the markings of an epic action flick without the cheesy movie-to-game side effects that accompany those sorts of adaptations.