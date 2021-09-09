Hempfield Area lays out initial plans for homecoming events

After the covid-19 pandemic upended Hempfield Area’s homecoming dance in 2020, district leaders this year are taking precautions to help the event go on.

Initial plans for the dance, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, show the event being held outdoors in a tent.

Tables will be set up, however, they will be spaced apart for social distancing. In case of bad weather, a committee is working on alternate plans, said Matthew Conner, assistant superintendent for secondary education.

If forced to move indoors, Conner said, initial plans call for masking and social distancing.

The plans are a far cry from last year, when district leaders were forced to cancel the dance as covid-19 cases continued to rise. This year, school leaders are working to restore a sense of normalcy, with all students given the option to return to in-person classes full time. Students and staff are required to wear face covers, according to a state mandate.

Specific information regarding the dance will be released at a later date.

In addition to the dance, school leaders are planning the parade and football game that “will mirror past years,” said Superintendent Tammy Wolicki.

Both events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8.

Typically, the parade travels Route 136 with permission from township supervisors and the state. Supervisors in June approved the closure of the road for the parade.

Last year, school leaders called for spectators to practice social distancing as the parade made its way to the high school. When the parade ended at the school, the number of people was limited to those with tickets for the football game.

This year, the game is planned as normal and the homecoming court will be announced at halftime, Conner said.