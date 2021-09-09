Rick Ross Has Thoughts On The Kanye West & Drake Beef

Rick Ross is smiling his way through the Kanye West and Drake beef. During a recent conversation on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Rozay said he's been simply sitting on the sidelines of the infamous feud between the rap titans. "I was just enjoying it. I was smiling," he told co-host Charlamagne Tha God of the back and forth disses between the stars and their respective albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy. "I never took none of that sh*t personal. Dudes rich, man. I don't even think they trippin' about that sh*t, man. I'm gonna just be honest, I don't think they trippin' about that sh*t!”