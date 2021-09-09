2 flown from Hempfield crash

Metro Creative

Two people were flown by medical helicopter Thursday morning to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on Route 130 in the area of Slate Run Road and West Point Drive. The vehicle went over an embankment, the dispatcher said. The helicopter landed at a West Point ballfield.

The road was closed for a time.

One person had to be rescued from the vehicle. A second person involved in the crash was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.