Ewing Township, NJ

Video: NJ woman rescued from fast-moving flood water that forced her from car

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEWING, N.J. — Body-camera footage from a New Jersey police officer shows the dramatic rescue of a woman who became stranded during Ida’s historic flooding. According to the Ewing Police Department, the woman was driving during the storm when she was forced to exit her vehicle as flood waters continues to rise. She then found herself trapped in the fast-moving water, unable to get to safety.

