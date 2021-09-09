CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Andreessen Horowitz’s recent hiring surge says about the venture capital investor

By Lucinda Shen
Fortune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Andreessen Horowitz has made itself into a premier venture capital investing shop on Sand Hill Road. And recently, it’s been hiring what seems...

Fortune

When startup exits aren’t such good news

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. An exit—in which a company is sold—is often hailed as a celebratory event. There’s practically a formula at this point: A Medium blog...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Strategy, supplier issues, and CIO partnership were all on the radar of CFOs this week

“The fun thing about coming into the CFO role and being within the current company is my fingerprints are all over the strategy,” Justin Coulombe, CFO at tech company Momentive, said. “I've been here for two years. I didn't have to go and re-learn the business, the leadership, or any of the relationships internally.” SurveyMonkey, founded in 1999 as a cloud-based survey tool, is now known as Momentive. The name change and launch of a new corporate site at momentive.ai took place in June. The same month, Coulombe was appointed CFO. We had a chat about the rebranding of the company and his role as finance chief. Over the past five years, SurveyMonkey, a consumer-based platform that sits "between two humans asking one another for their opinion,” has evolved, Coulombe said.
ECONOMY
dot.LA

Riot Games Alums Get Andreessen Horowitz Backing

Secretive games studio Elodie stepped out of the shadows in early 2020 to knock down the barriers that stand in the way of gaming with friends across platforms. The Venice-based developer announced Thursday a $32.5 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz and Galaxy Interactive, while teasing scarce details about its first game.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The rise of the world’s most valuable, female-led startup

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Australian graphic design company Canva is a rarity even among the $10 billion-plus startups. On Tuesday, the company announced that it had raised...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs to acquire GreenSky for $2.24 billion

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy GreenSky Inc. for about $2.24 billion, adding to its Marcus consumer-banking platform a company that offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs. The New...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A not-so-secret, secret ingredient in Mailchimp’s new $12 billion valuation

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. In a year when unicorn startups have become the norm rather than the exception, it’s easy to look at Intuit’s $12 billion deal to acquire an email marketing startup and say, “another day, another decacorn.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

What’s happening in venture law in 2021?

The obvious one, of course, is that with so many companies staying private, retail investors are mostly blocked from participating in one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy. That’s not all though — concerns about disclosures and board transparency, diversity among leaders as well as employees, whistleblower protections for fraud, and more have increasingly percolated in legal circles as unicorns multiply and push the boundaries of what our current regulations were designed to accomplish.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Former CFTC brass joins Andreessen Horowitz as an advisor

Crypto regulation has become an increasingly relevant topic over the past several years. To address these legal ins and outs amid the ever-changing regulatory waters, VC firm Andreessen Horowitz has called upon a previous leader of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s, or CFTC, to join its team. “As...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Andreessen Horowitz Hires Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz

Crypto venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, has hired Brian Quintenz—formerly the Republican commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission—to advise the firm on policies about crypto investments. Quintenz will be joining several ex-Washington officials now working for Andreessen Horowitz, including former U.S. Securities and Exchange...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

What Investors Need to Know About ZipRecruiter

In this episode of Industry Focus: Wildcard, host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool analyst Asit Sharma break down what's going on with ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), a recently public company. Find out what ZipRecruiter focuses on, its inside ownership, its total addressable market, and more. To catch full episodes of all The...
MARKETS
Fortune

Mailchimp founders cash out in $12 billion deal with Intuit

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Intuit, the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, agreed to buy privately held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, uniting two providers of services for small businesses. The deal, announced...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wedbush upgrades Silicon Valley Bank to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst David J. Chiaverini on Friday upgraded SVB Financial Group to outperform from neutral and raised the bank's 12-month price target to $700 a share from $600 a share. Chiaverini said the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is positioned to benefit from its favorable business mix as well as interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "SIVB has reported several consecutive blowout quarters, driven by its emphasis on banking the innovation economy, especially the tech and life sciences industries, which have thrived throughout the pandemic," he said. Wedbush Securities expects multiple rate hikes, which will potentially benefit the bank. It's also poised to gain from its acquisition of Boston Private as well as new hires in the technology banking space. Wedbush now expects three 25 basis point rate hikes each in late 2022 and 2023 from the Fed. Shares of SVB closed at $608.45 on Thursday, The stock has risen 57% so far this year, compared to an increase of 28% in the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
MARKETS
Orlando Business Journal

Co-founder to help lead education startup's national rollout, venture capital round

Orlando-based StudyDate LLC allows users to swipe right on the perfect study partners, and Austin Drury is co-leading efforts to expand StudyDate to more students. Drury co-founded the company alongside Shayna Rosen after the pair studied together at the University of Central Florida and aced their class. The company in March kicked off a pilot program with UCF to make the app available to 3,000 hospitality students. Next, StudyDate will pilot with students across the university before expanding nationally.
ORLANDO, FL
bitcoinist.com

This Is What Could Kill Bitcoin, Says Legendary Investor Ray Dalio

Billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio have reiterated his position on Bitcoin. For a while, Dalio was a BTC skeptic but eventually warmed up to the cryptocurrency due to its characteristics and the current inflationary macro-economic outlook. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Dalio talked about portfolio...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What It Would Take for Shark Tank Investor Kevin O’Leary Says To Put More Capital Into Bitcoin and Crypto

Shark Tank star and millionaire investor Kevin O’Leary says he could significantly expand the size of his Bitcoin and crypto portfolio. In an interview with Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano, O’Leary says that regulators across the globe are starting to warm up to cryptocurrencies and that’s giving him a reason to put more capital into the emerging asset class.
STOCKS
Fortune

Corporate directors face rapidly rising expectations

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Most corporate directors I speak with these days say they face rapidly rising expectations. Overseeing succession, strategy and financial performance were the board’s traditional triad. But now, directors must master a host of new technology challenges as well as issues of corporate culture, talent, diversity and inclusion, climate and public trust. For them, stakeholder capitalism is tangible.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Whirlpool’s CFO on navigating challenges facing the manufacturing industry

Twenty years ago, you may have used a Whirlpool range to cook a meal, and that’s where interaction with the company ended. “We're beginning to connect many of our products today," says Whirlpool EVP and CFO Jim Peters, who's worked at the company for 17 years. The more than 100-year-old appliance giant is "even more focused on innovation," Peters says.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS

