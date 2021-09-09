What Andreessen Horowitz’s recent hiring surge says about the venture capital investor

“The fun thing about coming into the CFO role and being within the current company is my fingerprints are all over the strategy,” Justin Coulombe, CFO at tech company Momentive, said. “I've been here for two years. I didn't have to go and re-learn the business, the leadership, or any of the relationships internally.” SurveyMonkey, founded in 1999 as a cloud-based survey tool, is now known as Momentive. The name change and launch of a new corporate site at momentive.ai took place in June. The same month, Coulombe was appointed CFO. We had a chat about the rebranding of the company and his role as finance chief. Over the past five years, SurveyMonkey, a consumer-based platform that sits "between two humans asking one another for their opinion,” has evolved, Coulombe said.
