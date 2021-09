Since the NHL season ended and news broke that Vladimir Tarasenko had requested to be traded, the St. Louis Blues have been trying hard to move the star forward. Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports the Blues have yet to find a destination that meets the requirements of both sides. That could result in Tarasenko playing in St. Louis this season, but the optimal situation seems to be finding a new home for the 29-year-old, who has two seasons remaining on an eight-year contract.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO