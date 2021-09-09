CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

The Mandalorian’s “Grogu” Funko Pop! Inspired Balloon Coming to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant Character Balloon Based on Pop!, a Globally Recognized Aesthetic!. Funko Exclusive Product Assortment Available on Funko.com. Funko, together with Macy’s and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, has officially announced that a Funko Pop!-inspired balloon featuring The Mandalorian character Grogu (known in pop culture as Baby Yoda) will FLY at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Santa Claus#Macy S Parade#Funko Com#Macy S Herald Square#Executive Producer#Franchise Licensing#National Geographic#Mandalorianmade#Disney#Nbc Tv#Macys#Macysparade#The Owner Editor#The Main Street Mouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland

Comments / 0

Community Policy