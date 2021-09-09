The Mandalorian’s “Grogu” Funko Pop! Inspired Balloon Coming to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Giant Character Balloon Based on Pop!, a Globally Recognized Aesthetic!. Funko Exclusive Product Assortment Available on Funko.com. Funko, together with Macy’s and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, has officially announced that a Funko Pop!-inspired balloon featuring The Mandalorian character Grogu (known in pop culture as Baby Yoda) will FLY at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!