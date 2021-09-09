Details of reworked deal for Saints CB Bradley Roby reported

Bradley Roby Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the Texans shipped cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints. In order to facilitate the trade, the Texans first converted ~$7.6M of his base salary into a signing bonus (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com).

Now, Roby will have a base salary of $1.86M, down from his scheduled $9.5M. In essence, the Texans are absorbing a larger dead money hit so that the Saints can fit his contract under the salary cap. That likely means a better haul of draft picks for the Texans, though the exact return in the trade is not yet known.

Roby won’t be with the Saints for their season opener against the Packers on Sunday, since he’s still serving the final week of his six-game ban. But, after that, he’ll be good to go for Sept. 19, when they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers.

Roby, 29, recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and seven passes defended in 2020. In a trying year for the Texans, he stood as Houston’s best cornerback. Now, he’ll join fellow newcomer Desmond Trufant to help New Orleans’ ailing secondary. The veterans will team up with Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley and Paulson Adebo, though Lattimore could face a suspension of his own before the season is through.