The Los Angeles Philharmonic Awards East Lake Expression Engine $25,000
The Los Angeles Philharmonic recently awarded $25,000 to the East Lake Expression Engine as a part of Partners in Music Learning, a new regranting initiative of the LA Phil’s YOLA National program, supporting creative youth development and music programs in regions across the U.S. Underwritten by an anonymous donor, this is the first regranting opportunity ever offered by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.www.chattanoogapulse.com
