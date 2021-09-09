CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Awards East Lake Expression Engine $25,000

By Karlene Claridy
chattanoogapulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Philharmonic recently awarded $25,000 to the East Lake Expression Engine as a part of Partners in Music Learning, a new regranting initiative of the LA Phil’s YOLA National program, supporting creative youth development and music programs in regions across the U.S. Underwritten by an anonymous donor, this is the first regranting opportunity ever offered by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

www.chattanoogapulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Music Educator#Charity#The La Phil#Yola National#El Sistema#Elee

Comments / 0

Community Policy