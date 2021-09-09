The New Way Everyone Will Be Using Carrara Marble, According to One Reno Expert

If Carrara marble were a person in your friend group, it would be the one who everyone gets along with. The natural stone, which is known for its deep gray background and soft veining, is reliable, familiar, and all-around easy on the eyes. That’s why many in the renovation space consider Carrara (not to be confused with its close, and slightly more expensive, cousin, Calacatta) a classic, including Cathy Nyarkoh, lead designer for home renovation platform Block Renovation. Looking ahead to 2022, Nyarkoh predicts the popular kitchen countertop material will be making a major shift to the bathroom.