Ohio State

Ohio Dems to introduce cybersecurity legislation for unemployment system

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
Democratic legislators say the first step in solving cybersecurity issues in the state unemployment system is admitting there’s a problem. State Reps. Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, and Lisa Sobecki, D-Toledo, say the state’s unemployment system “has compromised personal information and resulted in untold thousands of dollars stolen from deserving recipients” and that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services “has refused to acknowledge a hack” on accounts.

