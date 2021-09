If you look closely at the upcoming forecast, you can see that it says one thing: it’s still boat season! Bob Sirott encourages listeners to take advantage of the warm weather while it’s here and go on one of the many rides Wendella Boat Tours is offering. Bob even played a recording from a recent tour where the guide, Craig Wenokur, gave the morning show a shoutout. For more information, go to WendellaBoats.Com.