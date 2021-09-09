Camila Cabello Took 2 Tequila Shots Before Her First Date With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are total couple goals, but the “Don’t Go Yet” singer still had butterflies before their first date. James Cordon hosted Cabello and two of her Cinderella co-stars — Idina Menzel and Billy Porter — on The Late Late Show With James Cordon on Wednesday night (September 8). The Carpool Karaoke segment was packed with show tunes renditions, starting with “Mama Mia” from the beloved ABBA musical and closing with “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls for the big finale.