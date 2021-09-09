CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Get Ready for the Bloomsburg Fair

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloomsburg Fair is right around the corner, and Wednesday we got a preview of what's to come. Fair board members talked about some of this year's attractions and exhibits. Among them, the first ever fair queen-- a grape stomping competition-- karaoke - and more! Big name acts this year include Chicago and Pat Benatar at the grandstand and different daily entertainment from comedy to high school bands to a banjo contest all day long at the free stage.

