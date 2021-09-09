CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science on Tap with South Florida Science Center

Cover picture for the articleThe South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (SFSCA) in West Palm Beach will invite of-age science aficionados to crack open a cold one and flaunt their knowledge during the return of the in-person Science on Tap series. The popular “age 21-and-up” series will kick off on Thursday, September 16, at 7 p.m. with a sustainability-themed event at Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach. Dr. Anita Závodská, an associate professor of Environmental Sciences at Barry University, will present “Talking Trash: Waste Reduction Within the Human Ecosystem” to educate visitors on how they can be agents of change in today’s world.

