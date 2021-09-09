CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cockeysville, MD

34-Year-Old Cockeysville Resident Salar Peikari Dies In Motorcycle Crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBKd7_0br3Zork00

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Cockeysville man died in a motorcycle crash after his vehicle left the road and struck a guard rail, Baltimore County police announced on Thursday.

On Sept. 6 around 7:30 p.m., Salar Peikari was riding his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 eastbound on Stablers Church Road when his bike left the road.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating the incident.

