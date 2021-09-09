Check the dates of the clips you've watched...

Bozzi watched him recently in an open gym at Sunrise Christian and says he thinks he's pushing 6'9". He was also reasonably impressed with his athleticism and ball skills. I have also read that one service has moved him into their Top 50. While none of these can be taken as absolute truths, I imagine we'll know a bit more after this weekend. If Coach Bennett returns from Kansas with a scheduled OV date, I am not convinced that Klintman should be categorized as a "project". You never know about this, but I am optimistic. Go 'Hoos!!!