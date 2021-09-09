Granite City Police Participated In Investigation: Effingham Man Sentenced To 58 Months For Manufacturing Counterfeit Money

EFFINGHAM – An Effingham man was sentenced yesterday to four years and ten months in prison and a $1,000 fine for manufacturing counterfeit money. According to court documents, counterfeit bills manufactured by Jared Sapp, 29, were recovered in Madison, St. Clair, and Effingham counties, and as far away as Colorado. Sapp’s counterfeiting dates back to at least 2016. The Granite City Police Department and Caseyville Police Department both participated in the investigation, led by Continue Reading