Comfortable sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. --

Today will be a gorgeous late summer day, with full sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Northwest breezes will give us a little chill early.

Tomorrow will again feature cool morning conditions with low temps in the 50s and a warm afternoon under mostly sunny skies and a high in the lower 80s. Humidity will be very low both days. A ridge will develop over the area Sunday through much of next week, allowing temperatures to return to the upper 80s and low 90s. This pattern will also keep rain chances very low.

Tropical depression Mindy is now a post-tropical low, and will continue to weaken as it moves out to sea.

Hurricane Larry will continue to weaken as it accelerates northward into cooler waters. Larry is still expected to be a strong post-tropical low as it passes the latitude of Greenland this weekend. A strong wave will emerge from the west coast of Africa in the next day or two and has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development.

More can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker .

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

