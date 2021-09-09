COVID-19 variants continue to spread across U.S.

The mu variant has mutations that suggest it could evade current vaccines, something infectious disease experts are keeping a close eye on.

Infectious disease experts said the number of cases and hospitalizations will continue to climb for the next few weeks due to the delta surge.

Dr. Mark Rupp with UNMC said area hospitals will continue to mirror what's happening in the south, and that's overcapacity.

Rupp said the saddest part of all of this is that most of these cases were preventable.

"It is still very important for anyone that hasn't been vaccinated to get vaccinated while we are seeing this delta strain spreading," said Rupp.

According to Reuters, nearly 21,000 people died in the U.S. from covid in just the last two weeks. That number is nearly 70% higher than the previous two-week period.

COVID hospitalizations are also three times higher than last September, just another reason why Rupp is encouraging vaccination.

