CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Golden Lake samples return up to 9,920 g/t silver in grab samples returned from West Copperview Property adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE: GLM) (OTC: GOLXF) (“GLM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the “MPD Property” owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. (“Kodiak”) (TSX-V: KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Barrick Gold#Kodiak Copper Corp#Mpd Property#Golxf#The Company#Copperview Property#The West Copperview#Cu Rrb#Pb Rrb#G T Ag#Als Labs#Xrf#Minfile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy