Mr. Junior Franklin Janes, age 81, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas. He was born March 12, 1940, to Jewell and Wavie Morris Janes in Jefferson Township in Sevier County, Ark. He was self-employed, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Daisy Freewill Baptist Church,