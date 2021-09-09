M Patrick Carroll’s CARROLL Showcases Strong Start to Q3

Favorably located Atlanta property recently purchased by CARROLL. As the Southeastern United States’ real estate market continues its strong performance, the CARROLL real estate investment and management firm continues to take a leadership role in this highly competitive arena. In mid-July 2021, the Atlanta-based CARROLL launched its 2021 Q3 activity with a strategic multifamily community acquisition. Led by Founder and CEO M Patrick Carroll, CARROLL recently purchased The Avenue apartment homes in Ocoee, Florida.