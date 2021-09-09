Fallout 76 launches its ‘Worlds’ feature, partially tied to a subscription

Fallout Worlds is out now in Fallout 76, and part of it is free, part of it is tied to the Fallout 1st premium subscription service. As a refresher, Fallout Worlds allows people to basically make custom modes and share them with the world, with curated ones available on a rotating platter for free. Set for a last-minute delay, Bethesda revealed that they actually sorted out an internal bug and managed to clean it up in time to get Fallout Worlds out the door on time for this week.