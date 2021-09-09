High school football atmosphere back to normal — for now

High school football, at least for the time being, is back at full capacity in Ohio.

After having the coronavirus pandemic create a restrictive environment statewide for the “Friday Night Lights” culture in what was a severely diminished 2020 season, the game as fans knew it returned to its typical full form to start 2021.

This return to normalcy has followers of the prep game feeling more appreciative after regaining what was lost a year ago, although nationwide increases in the spread of new variants of the virus might eventually force a similar pause before the fall season is complete.

For now, those involved — players, coaches, band members, cheerleaders, concession stand workers, and fans of the games — are enjoying the reprieve, and feeling fortunate to regain what they had lost.

For starters, all Ohio schools with football teams took hits in revenue generation, which typically funds a large portion of entire athletic programs at most high schools.

In 2020, crowds were limited to 15 percent of a facility's permanent seating capacity.

Looking at one school — Perrysburg — as an example, athletic director Chuck Jaco said Yellow Jackets home games allowed only 795 spectators, and 25 percent of those seats went to the opposing team.

Jaco said in a usual season with five regular-season home games, Perrysburg averages about $75,000 in ticket revenue. Last year, with four regular-season home games, the Jackets took in around $20,000, which created a substantial void for the athletic program as a whole.

The Ohio regular season was reduced at the start from 10 to six games, and all teams were automatically qualified for the postseason playoffs, if they chose to participate. After participating teams were eliminated from the playoffs, they were permitted to resume regular-season games to make up for what they had lost, up to 10 non-playoff games maximum.

This provision made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association enabled schools to recoup some of their diminished revenue opportunities, although the 15 percent capacity restriction did not allow for much.

In addition, tickets to games were limited basically to close family members of players and coaches, and to band members and cheerleaders for home games. Thus, the 2020 season took place with few students or members of the general public able to attend games.

Further, school officials were forced to create special socially distanced seating plans for their bleachers, and masks were required to be worn by all those attending games.

Players and coaches were subject to temperature and symptom checks before every practice or game, and when anyone tested positive with the virus, contact tracing became necessary and the infected — plus all who were identified to have had close contact with the infected — were forced into 14-day quarantine periods.

With the arrival of the 2021 season, most of those restrictions are gone, although quarantines are still needed when someone tests positive.

For the most part, it is business as usual, but with fingers crossed.

“The overall impact for all involved, especially the kids, is simple – they are receiving the full experience of what high school athletics is all about,” Jaco said.

Added Clay football coach John Galyas: “Having crowds this year has been amazing. Before the pandemic you kind of took it for granted — the fans, students, band, cheerleaders. After last year, we are much more appreciative.

“... This year, things are the way they are supposed to be. We are all still dealing with the effects of COVID-19, but for those couple of hours on Friday night, you kind of forget about it and just coach and play. Our guys, especially our seniors, are really thankful for the lessened restrictions. They have been through a lot. Until three weeks ago our juniors and sophomores hadn’t really experienced what a normal Friday night was like.”

It is the same feeling for high school bands, including the highly regarded Anthony Wayne Marching Generals.

“It’s been two seasons since we have been able to perform a halftime show at a football game with a full crowd,” said Anthony Wayne band director Roy Young. “This year, over half of the band is performing for their first time in front of a Friday night football crowd. The energy of the fans helps to get the band excited for their performance.”

Another part of the traditional Friday night lights spectacle are cheerleading squads.

“Even though the crowds that were at the games last year were very supportive of the cheerleaders, having so few [at games] lessened the spirit of the atmosphere,” said Perrysburg cheerleading adviser Karen Kinzig. “It definitely made getting hyped and excited for games more difficult. Cheerleaders gain their energy from the crowd. I think last year just dampened their overall spirit for the whole season.

“So far this year, the three games have been packed with such positive crowds. From the student section to community members, I believe everyone is happy to have Friday night lights back. The cheerleaders look forward to practices to get ready for the games, and then show up early to the games to be as prepared as possible to give the crowd a lot of spirit and enthusiasm for the Yellow Jackets. It’s been a nice change from last year.”

Last season, Otsego High School had one of its best football seasons in school history, winning the Northern Buckeye Conference title and advancing to the Division V state playoff semifinals.

But relatively few followers of the Knights got to see the action first-hand.

That is not the case this year, with Otsego off to a 3-0 start.

“We played at Liberty Center last Friday, and it was standing room only,” Otsego coach Matt Dzierwa said. “It was exciting for the players to play in a atmosphere like it used to be. Actually, it felt like a playoff game in years past. It has been fantastic to see students and community members back supporting the kids.”

Those who lost the typical nature of the game in 2020 are more appreciative having gained perspective.

“Our team, players, coaches are very grateful to be playing in front of their families, friends, and community,” Ottawa Hills coach Chris Hardman said. “Friday night football goes hand and glove with the startup of school and the fall season. The players are more excited, and have a bounce in their step. They play with a bit more passion with people in the stands. We have learned not to take any of this experience for granted, because it can be altered very quickly.

“Is normalcy restored? Maybe it is better than ever.”

At Eastwood, the crowds have exceeded predictions.

“I knew we would have quite a few students coming to games, but it has surpassed what I expected,” Eastwood athletic director Jeff Hill said. “Those kids have been loud and very supportive both at home and away. It is fun watching them having fun. Our athletes have noticed the increased crowds and support, and it has definitely made playing at home an advantage again. It has just changed the whole atmosphere of playing the games at all levels.”

For Anthony Wayne, Whitehouse is buzzing again on Friday nights.

“We have learned how fortunate we are to be playing in our current setting, and how quickly it can be taken away,” AW athletic director John Snyder said. “...In 2020, it was about just surviving a season. In 2021, it's about embracing the moment and realizing how awesome it is to be playing.”

From a more practical perspective, Jaco is enthused for another reason that the crowds have resumed. In comparison to 2020, when Perrysburg earned around $20,000 in total ticket revenue from football games, the Yellow Jackets’ home opener against Dublin Jerome brought in approximately $22,000, and their Week 2 home game versus Findlay generated around $25,000.

Jaco is also exercising caution amid the positive step forward, noting that a spike in coronavirus numbers of late, and an increasing number of canceled games in Ohio, might be a bad omen.

“The heart feels good right now, but the brain says, 'Are we ready for the pendulum to swing back?'” Jaco said. “It's a weird place to be right now.”