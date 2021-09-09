CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Triple Shooting Follow-up: Subjects Involved Familiar With Each Other, Chief Pulido Says

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos D. Pulido has provided more detail about the triple shooting that occurred at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. This was Pulido's statement: "The Alton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in reference to a shooting. A preliminary investigation has revealed that three adults were shot while in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. The people that were shot were transported to Alton area hospitals, then all were subsequently Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy