Book World: Shakespeare celebrated as a go-to writer in rough weather

By Michael Sims
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Because I did not attend college and spent all but one year of high school at home with arthritis following rheumatic fever, I had the good fortune to discover Shakespeare on my own. We were rural Missionary Baptists with no car and no phone -- my father dead, my mother unemployed. A penciled note in a volume from a cheap set called World Famous Classics tells me that I first read "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1974. I was 16 and in a wheelchair. The first Shakespearean phrase I underlined during this period was "skirmish of wit," about the raillery between Beatrice and Benedick, which inspired a lifelong expectation that romance must include snark.

